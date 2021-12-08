The longtime state senator for the greater Verona area won’t seek re-election in 2022.
Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point) announced on Wednesday, Dec. 8, that he won’t run again for a seventh term in the State Senate after first being elected in 1998. Erpenbach was the Senate Democratic Leader from 2002-04, and has been on the Joint Finance Committee since 2015.
In a news release, Erpenbach thanked the public employees who have assisted him in serving his constituents, as well as his friends, family and staff members who have supported him while being in elected office.
“Representing the 27th Senate District has truly been an honor and I have been humbled by those who have placed their trust in me to represent their values in the legislature for over 20 years,” Erpenbach said. “I will miss spending time with all of the wonderful people across the state of Wisconsin that I have met along the way. I will also miss my Capitol parking space!”
The 27th Senate District currently covers most of western Dane County, including all of the city and town of Verona, parts of the City of Fitchburg and the western side of Oregon. The district, which tends to lean Democratic, also covers large swathes of Green, Iowa, Sauk and Columbia counties, stretching all the way up around Lake Delton and as far south as Monticello.