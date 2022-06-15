CityHallWinterVerona.jpg

The City of Verona's City Center, at 111 Lincoln Street, will begin summer hours on Monday, June 13. The new hours are from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 7-11 a.m. on Fridays.

These reduced hours will continue through Friday, September 2.

The current hours at city hall are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

To contact the Verona City Center, call 608-845-6495.

Reporter Neal Patten can be reached at npatten@wisconsinmediagroup.com

Tags

Recommended for you