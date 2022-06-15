...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the
following county, Dane.
* WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying, urban and poor drainage
areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee, Verona,
Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Deforest, Cross Plains,
Shorewood Hills, Maple Bluff, Dane, UW-Madison, Camp Randall
Stadium, Henry Vilas Zoo, Token Creek, Morrisonville and
Paoli.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 371 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
FOND DU LAC SHEBOYGAN
IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
COLUMBIA DANE GREEN
GREEN LAKE IOWA LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE ROCK SAUK
IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN
DODGE JEFFERSON MILWAUKEE
OZAUKEE WASHINGTON WAUKESHA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD,
BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE,
BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON,
DODGEVILLE, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN,
GRAFTON, HARTFORD, HOWARDS GROVE, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON,
LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MAYVILLE,
MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON, MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE,
MONTELLO, MUSKEGO, NESHKORO, NEW BERLIN, OOSTBURG, OXFORD,
PLYMOUTH, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG,
SAUK CITY, SHEBOYGAN FALLS, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA,
WAUPUN, WEST BEND, AND WESTFIELD.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&