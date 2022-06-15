Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the following county, Dane. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying, urban and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee, Verona, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Deforest, Cross Plains, Shorewood Hills, Maple Bluff, Dane, UW-Madison, Camp Randall Stadium, Henry Vilas Zoo, Token Creek, Morrisonville and Paoli. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 371 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN FOND DU LAC SHEBOYGAN IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN COLUMBIA DANE GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA LAFAYETTE MARQUETTE ROCK SAUK IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN DODGE JEFFERSON MILWAUKEE OZAUKEE WASHINGTON WAUKESHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DODGEVILLE, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN, GRAFTON, HARTFORD, HOWARDS GROVE, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MAYVILLE, MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON, MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO, MUSKEGO, NESHKORO, NEW BERLIN, OOSTBURG, OXFORD, PLYMOUTH, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY, SHEBOYGAN FALLS, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, WAUPUN, WEST BEND, AND WESTFIELD.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&