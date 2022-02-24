Candidates for the upcoming Town of Verona board election are scheduled to participate in a forum with the Verona Action Team next week.
The forum, which will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, will feature two of the four candidates for town board seats up for re-election, according to an email from Leyla Sanyer, who is affiliated with Verona Action Team. Those candidates in attendance will be incumbent Phyllis Wiederhoeft and challenger Kirsten Witte, who are each running for different Seats 3 and 4, respectively.
The other Seat 3 candidate, Mike Duerst, has declined to participate and Deborah Paul is unable to attend at that time, Sanyer’s email states.
This is the first forum of this year’s spring election cycle that has been hosted by the Verona Action Team, an affiliate of the Democratic Party.
Participants can register online. A recorded version will be available later on the Verona Action Team’s YouTube channel.
For more information, email vatverona@gmail.com.