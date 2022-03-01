A candidate question-and-answer session for the four Town of Verona board supervisor candidates will be held in-person later this month.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the Town of Verona town hall community room, 7669 County Hwy. PD, candidates will be able to answer questions that vary in topic, including the issue of debt and whether the town should take it on and what for and their stance on balancing land development and preserving the area’s rural nature.
Following the question and answer session, attendees will be able to ask questions of the candidates.
Incumbent Phyllis Wiederhoeft, a retired nonprofit director who’s been in the town for three decades, and challenger Mike Duerst, a farmer who’s lived in the town his entire life, will vie for Supervisor Seat No. 3. Wiederhoeft will be seeking her second term to the board, while Duerst will be attempting to come back after a year off, when he lost his re-election bid against newcomer David Lonsdorf.
Deborah Paul is a member of the town’s plan commission and works as the owner and vice president of Midwest Decorative Stone and Landscape Supply. Kirsten Witte is an office administrator for Capitol Physical Therapy, which has locations in Verona and Mount Horeb.
The spring election will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
It is not clear which candidates have agreed to participate. Another forum, set to be held by the Verona Action Team, will be held on March 3 and will be available for viewing on YouTube.