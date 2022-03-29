This spring’s election will provide a stacked ballot of choices for Town of Verona residents, and at least one race that everyone in the Verona Area School District can vote for.
The spring general election is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. On the ballot in the greater Verona area will be two contested races for the Town of Verona board between incumbent Phyllis Wiederhoeft and longtime board member Mike Duerst, and board newcomers Kirsten Witte and Deborah Paul; there will also be a contested race for the Verona Area Board of Education between incumbent Joe Hanes, who was appointed last fall, and Jo Ellen Kilkenny.
All City of Verona candidates, one in each aldermanic district, are all running unopposed, as is VASD’s City of Fitchburg seat holder Nicole Vafadari and Dane County Board of Supervisors candidates Mike Bare and Dave Ripp for Districts 32 and 29, respectively.
Ballots will also include a slate of Dane County Circuit Court judges, all of whom are incumbents running unopposed.
Voters who opt to vote absentee cannot return their ballots in the dropbox at either the city or the town hall; a January ruling that was later upheld by the state Supreme Court deemed that unmanned drop boxes were not allowed under state election laws. People who want to vote absentee but drop off their ballots should hand it directly to someone on the clerk’s staff.
People also cannot drop off any ballots other than their own, according to the ruling.
All absentee ballots should be returned back to the city or town hall no later than 8 p.m. on election day to be counted.