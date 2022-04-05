The Town of Verona board will have two new supervisors after an incumbent was ousted from one seat, and a vacancy on the other was filled.
Unofficial vote tallies from the Tuesday, April 5, election show longtime board member and farmer Mike Duerst won the Supervisor Seat No. 3, unseating incumbent Phyllis Wiederhoeft, a retired nonprofit director, by a vote of 398-255. Duerst lost his seat in 2021 in an election against supervisor David Lonsdorf. And Deborah Paul won against fellow newcomer Kirsten Witte for Supervisor Seat No. 4 by a vote of 434-215.
For the Verona Area Board of Education, lawyer and father of five Joe Hanes is likely to have been elected to his first full term on the board as of Press time Tuesday night after being appointed to his At-Large seat in November. Hanes faced a challenge in Jo Ellen Kilkenny, a retired nurse whose children also attended the school district, and won 3,030-1,666.
All other races in the greater Verona area were uncontested. Nicole Vafadari was elected to her first term on the Verona Area Board of Education after being appointed to a City of Fitchburg seat last summer. City of Verona mayor Luke Diaz won his third term as mayor after being elected in 2018, as did alders Chad Kemp, Rye Kimmett, Mara Helmke, Kate Cronin and Evan Touchett.
Both Verona area Dane County Board candidates, Mike Bare and Dave Ripp, were also re-elected for another two-year term.
Election results will be official once they are certified three times over by the municipality, county and the state elections boards.