The Verona Action Team will host a forum for the Democratic candidates for the open Wisconsin 80th Assembly District seat next week.
The event is set from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, in the Community Room of the Verona Public Library at 500 Silent St.
Four of the five Democratic candidates for the 80th District Assembly seat have accepted the Verona Action Team’s invitation and will appear to introduce themselves in-person, answer questions from VAT, take some questions from the audience, and meet with attendees afterward.
This event is free and open to the public, but there will be limited seating. There will be room for around 80 people to attend.
The Democratic primary will be held on Tuesday, August 9.
The Verona Action Team is an affiliate of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. For information, visit facebook.com/veronaactionteam or email vatverona@gmail.com.
Meet the candidates:
Mike Bare
“Mike is a former longtime aide to progressive champion U.S. Senator Russ Feingold. Mike currently represents District 32 (City and Town of Verona) on the Dane County Board, where he has been a progressive voice for open and transparent government, fiscal responsibility, supporting County workers, and relief for families, businesses, and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, solutions to housing insecurity, broadband access, and environmental conservation. Mike is a former Alder in the City of Verona and later served on Verona’s Plan Commission. He also previously chaired the City of Verona’s Parks and Recreation Commission when the City designed and opened its new splash pad and renovated beach at Fireman’s Park. Growing up with his sister Sue, who has a profound learning disability, made Mike the advocate he is today. Mike learned early he had to stand up for Sue, and she inspires all of the advocacy work Mike does now. Since 2010, Mike has been an advocate for Wisconsin’s low-income population at the Community Advocates Public Policy Institute. Mike’s areas of expertise include solving Wisconsin’s housing crisis, expanding health coverage and improving healthcare, paid leave and other economic security solutions, improving our criminal justice and corrections systems, and getting Wisconsinites out of poverty through work-based solutions.”
Anna Halverson
“Anna Halverson has spent her career identifying problems and working collaboratively toward solutions with creativity, perseverance and hard work. She will bring her optimism, experience, and energy to the Wisconsin State Assembly as the next Representative from District 80. Anna is seeking to fill the big shoes left by Representative Sondy Pope who is retiring after 20 years of service. District 80 encompasses a wonderful variety of Wisconsin cities, towns and villages in Dane, Green, and Iowa Counties, sweeping from Verona to Mt. Horeb and to New Glarus and Hollandale in the most western part of the beautiful District. Currently, Anna works with people with disabilities and their families, helping them access the services they need to live full lives in the community through Wisconsin’s Long Term Care program called IRIS (Include, Respect, I Self Direct). I am running for State Assembly because the people in the three counties this District covers want solutions that move our state Forward. We can have strong public schools, access to affordable health care, safe communities, freedom from gun violence, and clean air and clean water. My background and experience is in bringing people together, identifying what needs to be done and what can be done, and then working within a system to bring about change. That’s what I’ll do as your State Representative.”
Chad Kemp
“I have dedicated my career to fighting for those who do not have the resources to help themselves. Too often, regular folks find the deck stacked against them. I am running for the State Assembly to level the playing field and represent the voices of everyday working families. Everyone deserves an opportunity to earn a fair wage, access affordable healthcare, and receive a high-quality education. These building blocks provide the foundation for our communities to thrive. Regardless of where you live, who your parents are, or the career you pursue, working families should not struggle with the basic necessities of life. Government plays a vital role to ensure that those who put in the work are able to provide for their families. As your representative in the Assembly, I will fight to provide opportunities for all residents of the 80th Assembly District. I have been a leader in the fight to improve our community. As the President of the Verona City Council, I have ensured we provide the necessary support to give our families opportunities to succeed. I am committed to finding common solutions in these uncommon times.”
Dale Yurs
“I am running for the open 80th Assembly District. I am excited to get around the district to get to know each of you and I look forward to earning your trust and your vote. My roots run deep in the area of the 80th. My wife and I are raising our two beautiful girls in Belleville, where I serve as the Village Board President. I grew up in Verona and graduated from Verona Area High School in 2005. I am the son of a United Church of Christ pastor and a school cafeteria cook. I was raised with the values of integrity, a strong work ethic, and a dedication to social justice. These values shape my hope for our shared future and form the foundation for the issues I want to bring to the forefront: providing equitable access to an excellent public education, expanding access to healthcare, especially mental healthcare, and making the system fairer for all. It’s not enough to just talk about the injustices of gerrymandering, we need to take action. If elected to the State Assembly, I will go out into our communities to build a coalition and inspire active citizenship.”