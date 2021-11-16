Verona Mayor Luke Diaz

Diaz

 Photo submitted

With slowing growth limiting spending options, city leaders have focused on a zero-debt budget this year, and Monday night, the Common Council followed through.

With no discussion, council unanimously approved the city’s 2022 budget and $14.4 million tax levy at its Monday, Nov. 15 meeting, a 1.38% increase from this year’s budget.

Finance committee chairman Chad Kemp said the budget maintains city service levels, contains no debt borrowing, supports parks improvements and includes a 3% cost of living increase to non-represented employees.

The primary limiting factor in Wisconsin municipal budgets is a metric calculated by the state called net new construction, which sets the maximum they can increase their tax levy. This year, that number is just under 2% in the City of Verona.

As Epic’s decade-long growth sport of 2006-16 fades into history, the city has been returning to the rest of the pack in Dane County in terms of growth. Now, Verona is closer to historically slow-growth cities like Stoughton (1.5%) instead of fast-growing ones like Sun Prairie (4%) and Fitchburg (6%).

To adjust, the 2022 budget has no new debt, a significant decrease from the $1.7 million in the 2021 budget (out of $5.7 million total) and $6.4 million in 2020 (out of $9.4 million total).

Mayor Luke Diaz thanked city staff for their efforts during a tight budget process that started back in June, with a goal of holding the line on personnel.

“Especially thank you for getting the no debt borrowing, that's quite the accomplishment,” he said. “There were probably a lot of people being told ‘no,’ and I really appreciate it and I think it's going to put the city in excellent fiscal shape going forward.”

By law, the city is required to send tax bills by the middle of December.

Tags

TIF agreement in the works

After meeting in closed session for about 15 minutes, council members returned to open session without comment and took no action on a development/TIF agreement for public improvements for Arrowhead Madison, Inc., located in the Verona Technology Park.

However, Mayor Luke Diaz said negotiations with the group are ongoing, and that the city expects to have an agreement to bring forward publicly at the next council meeting.

Recommended for you