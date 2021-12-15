After more than 20 years of trying, City of Verona officials believe an agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to pave part of the Military Ridge State Trail is within reach.
City council members discussed at their Monday, Dec. 13 meeting a potential agreement with the DNR to pave the trail from old County Hwy. PB to the Verona Area High School property near Wildcat Way. They plan to talk more about the issue next month after getting more cost information.
Administrator Adam Sayre said the city has been pursuing paving that section since the late 1990s or early 2000s.
“I had to call (longtime parks director) Dave Walker actually on that to find out how long he's been talking about this,” he said.
City and DNR staff have begun recently to work on an agreement where the city would design the project, build the asphalt path and maintain the path, including plowing in the winter, Sayre said.
It would also require the city to work cooperatively with local snowmobile clubs to secure access points to services including gas in that area. Snowmobiles would only be on the trail west of the high school, not in the paved area, as that would be plowed for bicycle and pedestrian traffic.
“That’s something that we actually started last year on kind of a trial basis with the school district and with the city on our property and the school district property,” he said. “It went pretty well.”
Sayre said the “hang up” with the repaving plan all these years has been the snowmobile club’s involvement and authority over the area.
“These trails were built, the bridges were built by the snowmobile fees, so the club has had a lot of control and kind of power over the course of the years,” he said.
However, working recently with the DNR, Dane County, city and school district, they've identified some alternative routes around the proposed area, Sayre said, with the caveat that they’ll need access to the nearby Kwik Trip, because they have limited gas opportunities in the area.
Sayre said the city has talked with the DNR about making the area of the state trail a “pass-free zone” for people using it locally.
“There's going to be more to come on that,” he said. “What we're kind of pushing for … some type of understanding that enforcement is not going to occur there if we're building and maintaining.”
The city’s five-year capital improvement plan has identified the paving project for potential design in 2023-24 and construction in 2025. A major factor yet to be determined is if several bridges would need to be rebuilt or just improved, which the city would have to pay for.
Sayre said while there’s the potential for local conservation groups to help out with maintenance like weeding, tree trimming and snow removal, the city will look to grant opportunities through the state or county to pay for what “could potentially be a sizable project” if bridges need replacing.
“Part of the design work will be going out there and getting our hands around how much we’re going to have to do here,” he explained.
With council members approving the goals of the project, and to get more details on costs, Sayre said staff will now go back to the DNR and “take a crack at putting these agreements together.”
“I know the DNR is motivated to get this done, and so is (city) staff,” he said.
Ald. (D-2) Rye Kimmett applauded the plan, saying it will be a “boon for accessibility on the path,” and suggested the possibility of public fundraising.
“I know there is a lot of community support,” she said. “Every time I introduce myself and say I’m an alder, one of the top things I hear is, ‘When are we paving the path?’ If it comes down to a dollars and cents thing, I think we can get creative on how we fundraise for that.”
Mayor Luke Diaz said the plan can be a “win-win” for both city residents and area snowmobilers.
“As Verona grows, I know there’s been some conflict between people on snowmobiles and other trail users, and I think allowing access to gas and the potential parking on the west side of the city would be beneficial to people in the club as well,” he said. “It’s crazy to think something that’s been at least 20 years in the works is actually happening.”