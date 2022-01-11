Dave Walker is finally done mowing the lawn.
The long-time city Parks and Urban Forestry director is calling it a career on Jan. 21, after three decades of helping to keep the city’s parks and landscape looking good.
City officials honored Walker with a wooden plaque and plenty of compliments at the Monday, Jan. 10 City Council meeting. Administrator Adam Sayre called him an “encyclopedia of knowledge for the city.”
“Any time I needed anything, it’s like, ‘Dave how did this happen in the past?’” Sayre said. “He goes, ‘Oh, I'll tell you a story about that,’ and you'll get all the information you need, and (he’s) just a wonderful person.”
The 1989 Verona High School graduate started working for the city as a part-time summer maintenance staffer in 1990, when the entire parks department was two full-time employees and two summer helpers overseeing 10 parks. He found a permanent position in the department in 1993, moving up to director in 1997.
Now, Verona has 27 parks and the department has six full-time employees and a total of 16 positions, including summer and mowing staff.
Sayre said Walker is a ‘Renaissance Man’ who will be missed by many.
“(He’s) a guy who will show up to meetings like this, pop up to the podium and say a few things, and the next day I can find Dave under the lawnmower … covered in oil and grease,” Sayre said. “He's a guy that you don't find as often nowadays. He kind of embodies what we look for in city employees. We look for good people who are hard workers, and that’s exactly what Dave is.”
Mayor Luke Diaz also thanked Walker for his years of service.
“People in general in Verona really love the parks and think they are well-maintained and excellent, and I can think of no higher compliment,” he said. “That’s a testament to your work.”
Walker thanked the council for its support over the years, and said he was “blessed to have a good career and work for my hometown.”
“I started here in college and stayed here because it's a great job and a great place to work, great people I work with,” he said. “I used to have the old guys come in and tell me stories about the way it used to be. After a while when you get a few years in, you realize you’re the old guy telling the stories, so that's when you start to think about maybe it's time to move on and do something else.”
Walker said he’s “still hopefully young enough” to work a bit more but is at a point in life where he can “afford to take a little time off and the city’s in a good position.”
“You know where to find me if you ever need help, or if you ever needed any more stories of the way things used to be, or my version of how things should be, I’d be happy to do that for you,” he said. “I’m not gonna mow grass, by the way, I’m not coming back to do that.”
New director starts Jan. 18
The new parks and urban forestry director, Patrick Groom, starts Jan. 18 to provide some overlap with Walker’s last week. Groom is the current parks supervisor for the City of Stoughton, where he’s been since 2016, working under the director of parks and recreation.
Groom spent the previous five years involved in maintenance in parks departments in Monona, Woodbury, Minnesota, and Wausau. A 2011 University of Wisconsin-La Crosse graduate in recreation management, his cover letter notes his experience budgeting for capital improvement projects, overseeing complex projects and taking up initiatives to increase efficiency, as well as his role working directly with the public.