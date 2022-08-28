A 32-year-old Verona resident was arrested and taken to Green County Jail in the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 23 in connection to a suspected overdose death of a Monroe man earlier the same day.
Levi Edward Jordan Janssens was arrested just after 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 by the Monroe Police Department at its police station in connection with an investigation into the death of a 32-year-old Monroe man, which also occurred on Aug. 23.
The Monroe man was discovered in a hotel room in Monroe unresponsive and Monroe police believe his death was the result of a drug overdose, though the toxicology report is not yet available, Monroe Police Department Chief Frederick Kelley wrote in a news release.
Janssens is being charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide and Possession of Narcotics with the Intent to Deliver, and will remain confined in the Green County Jail until his pending court appearance.
The investigation and subsequent arrest was a joint effort between officers and detectives of the Monroe Police Department and the State Line Area Narcotics Task Force (SLANT).
The name of the deceased individual has not yet been released by Monroe Police.
Janssens is a a 2008 Monroe High School graduate, according to The Monroe Times.