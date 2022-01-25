After a bit of controversy and confusion last year, Verona is officially putting “No Mow May” on the books.
The Verona City Council voted 8-1 at its Monday, Jan. 24, meeting to approve an amendment suspending enforcement of lawn length until June 1. The idea for the longer lawns, according to the amendment, is to “allow pollinators species to emerge and early flowering grasses to establish, which may result in groundcover exceeding established ordinance height restrictions and weed growth.”
Last April, the Common Council passed a resolution allowing homeowners to let their grass grow for the month of May to create a more healthy environment for pollinators as they are coming out of winter hibernation. District 3 Ald. Phil Hoechst was the lone vote against the plan on Monday, though several other alders had questions and concerns, including problems with weed management and simply getting the word out to residents about what's going on.
District 3 Ald. Kate Cronin, who requested the amendment, said she was pleased with how many households participated in May but wants the city to better publicize it this year.
“There were some issues where people weren't aware people were participating in ‘No Mow May’ and just thought their neighbors were being lazy and not mowing,” she said.
Cronin stressed that leaving a month’s lawn care to wait “isn’t an insignificant commitment,” relating her own story.
“I let my grass grow the entire month of May and it was 25 inches tall, so you need to be prepared to get that back to the regulated length starting June 1,” she said. “I had to pay a landscaping company to do that because there was no way my lawn mower was going to manage that.”
District 1 Ald. Evan Touchett said while he agreed with the concept, there will be some “unintended side effects” involved, based on what he saw last year.
“Watching my neighbor’s dandelion field blow into my lawn and all over into my backyard was a struggle because I was just imagining how much more junk I was going to have to put on my lawn to keep these dandelions gone,” he said. “It's a small price to pay, but … that's going to happen with some people, especially something that flies pretty easily like dandelions.”
District 4 Ald. Heather Reekie questioned how letting the grass grow would help pollinators.
“I don't understand the science behind all of it, but I would like to encourage more natural prairie grasses to be planted, milkweed, things that actual pollinators and butterflies use more, than to not mow that,” she said. “I don't know how not mowing grass provides habitat for insects and animals as much as natural prairie grasses would.”
District 2 Ald. Rye Kimmett said while she agreed that promoting planting of native plants and prairie grasses was the long-term solution, keeping the grass long in spring does help pollinators.
“Dandelions are one of the first (plants) emerging, so they are one of the first foods available for pollinators,” she said. “Unfortunately, because cultured lawns are so popular, most people aren't going to replant their whole front lawn to include native prairie, so having a month where the dandelions do come in, it gives struggling species that first little bit that they need to make it.”
Promoted by a question from District 1 Ald. Chad Kemp on how the city can better inform residents of the plan, city administrator Adam Sayre said the city is considering compostable signs people can put in their yards during May, so people know why their lawns are long. Reusable wooden signs were also suggested.
“The sign idea, that does help in the sense of you know why the grass is long in that yard,” he said. “It’s the one thing we struggle with, I think all communities struggle with – how do you reach people when they’re not passionate about an issue? You can push it as hard as you can out there, and you’re probably going to miss three-quarters or half the people.”