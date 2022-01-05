With Waste Management's collection of their refuse and recycling carts a bit behind schedule, the company is now anticipating to have the collection of the carts completed on Saturday, Jan. 8.
However, city staff is anticipating that date to change again “based upon the cart collection Waste Management has completed to date (Jan. 4),” according to an update on the City of Verona’s website.
The city is asking residents to leave their Waste Management carts out curbside until collected. If your Waste Management refuse/recycling carts have not been collected by Saturday, Jan. 8, call 888-960-0008.
“We apologize for this inconvenience and delays from Waste Management,” the website read.
For more information on the city’s Refuse & Recycling programs, visit ci.verona.wi.us/254/Refuse-Recycling
Mayor Luke Diaz posted a Facebook message on Wednesday, Jan. 5, updating the situation, and said “collection is taking longer than (Waste Management) anticipated.”
“They are approximately 60% completed as of Jan. 4,” Diaz wrote. “I told Waste Management to increase the staff count and resources to get this completed as soon as possible and no later than the end of the day on Saturday.”