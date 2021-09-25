The Verona Storm Water Utility has been testing the use of flocculants to treat stormwater ponds in Verona. To learn more about this process, the city is inviting people to participate in a virtual meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, sponsored by the Verona Public Library
The city has used two different aluminum flocculants, alum (aluminum sulfate) and aluminum chlorohydrate. While both are effective at reducing phosphorus levels in stormwater ponds, they have different longevity and advantages, according to a city news release.
The American Way Pond has been treated twice, once in 2019 and once in 2021. The Silent Street Pond and the Meister Pond were both treated in 2021, according to a city news release.
Marty Ciesclik, construction manager for the City of Verona Public Works Department, will report on what has been learned so far and where the program is going in the near future. The program will be presented via Zoom. People are asked to register in advance to receive the Zoom link via email.