It’s shaping up for there to be only one contested race for local elected office this spring on ballots in the greater Verona area.

The only contested race will be for the Verona Area Board of Education, where an appointed member of the board who’s been serving for a little over two months will be challenged by a school board newcomer. Other local elections for the City of Verona, including both the mayor’s spot and all four alder seats, and both Dane County Board of Supervisors seats will be uncontested, with incumbents running for both unopposed.

The Town of Verona did not respond to an email request for who was running for office by press time on Tuesday, Jan. 11, but only one incumbent, Phyllis Wiederhoeft, will be running for her second term. The other board supervisor, Doug Maxwell, won’t seek re-election to his seat.

The spring election will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A primary election in February won’t be needed for any Verona-area races, as there are no seats with more than two people running for them. Prospective candidates had to turn in their nomination papers by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, to be placed on the ballot.

In the Verona Area School District, appointed board member Joe Hanes will be vying for his first term on the board against Jo Ellen Kilkenny.

Incumbent Hanes, was appointed to an At-Large seat in November following the departure of board president Noah Roberts. Hanes is a father of five children with ages spanning from Pre-K to middle school and works as a member of in-house legal counsel for UW Health. He said during the appointment process that he felt he had the temperament to deal with much of the cultural issues being forward to school boards since the onset of the pandemic and told board members planned to run for the seat in the spring if selected.

Kilkenny, a nurse and an active member of St. Christopher Catholic Parish, also serves as a caretaker for her adult son who has a disability, according to a WKOW story from 2018. Kilkenny made regional news in 2008 after the church’s musical director was fired because he was openly gay, telling the Wisconsin State Journal at the time that the man was a wonderful director but it was indefensible for him to be in a leadership role because of his sexuality. Kilkenny told the Press during a phone interview on Tuesday, Jan. 11, that despite what was reported in the State Journal, she wasn’t one of the people who contacted the diocese about the choir director, and she had never wanted to see him get fired.

Kilkenny told the Press that if elected, she would want to focus on areas that include supporting literacy for all students, supporting the district’s educators and looking at behavior and discipline standards within the schools.

Only incumbent Nicole Vafadari is running for her City of Fitchburg seat. Vafadari was appointed to the seat in summer 2021 after the departure of long-tenured board member Amy Almond.

In the City of Verona, mayor Luke Diaz will be running for another term after spending time as a District 3 alder and then running against former school board president Dennis Beres in 2018; in 2020, he ran unopposed. All five alder seats up for re-election will also have incumbents, including two people in District 2 who have been appointed to seats in the last year.

District 2 Alds. Rye Kimmett and Mara Helmke, while both technically running unopposed, will be running for staggered term lengths to bring the seats back to an every other year schedule. Whichever of the two gets a higher vote count will receive a two-year term, while the second-vote getter will get a one-year term and will need to run again in 2023.

All others, Ald. Chad Kemp (D-1), Kate Cronin (D-3) and Evan Touchett (D-4), are all running unopposed.

Parts of the greater Verona area will now have a new face representing them on the county board thanks to redistricting efforts this fall, but they won’t have much of a choice in who will ultimately represent them. Both Mike Bare, who represents District 32 covering the City of Verona and the southern parts of the Town of Verona, and Dave Ripp, who covers the northwestern portion of the Town of Verona with a district that extends all the way up to Dane County’s northern border, will be unopposed this spring.