Plans for an affordable housing and commercial development that would replace an existing tavern and bank at 410 and 420 W. Verona Ave. sailed through the Plan Commission and Common Council this month with no changes.
While that is the final public step for the plan, more steps are expected to secure the financing required.
The Klassik Property, as it’s known, is next to the city’s oldest water tower, on the site where Dok’s Klassik Tavern and, prior to that, the Cozee Inn, were located for decades. A wide parking lot separates it from the Old National Bank building.
The plan submitted by Northpointe Development would replace that with a single three-story building with a total of 63 apartments and 6,100 square feet of retail space. One wing of the building would be all apartments; the other, separated from the other end by surface parking, would have a space for Old National and other retail tenants on its first floor, including a drive-thru.
Alders voted 7-0 in favor Sept. 13 after the commission voted 6-0 to recommend it the previous Tuesday.
The project is far from ready to go, as it would require millions of dollars in financing for the affordable housing, as defined by federal guidelines for Dane County, and what the developer calls not-yet-marketable retail space. The developer has requested tax-increment financing from the city and plans to seek federal tax credits for affordable housing.