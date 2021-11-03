The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Wednesday that children 5-11 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. It requires two doses 21 days apart for full protection, and is the only vaccine currently available for this age group.
According to a DHS news release on Wednesday, Nov. 3, COVID-19 activity remains “very high” across the state, with people under 18 years old representing the highest number of new confirmed cases compared to other age groups. Vaccinations will begin as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) releases guidance and vaccinators complete the necessary training.
Gov. Tony Evers said the pandemic has been especially difficult for kids.
“Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available to nearly all school-aged children, we can do more to protect our kids from this virus,” he said in the news release. “Whether they are at school, playing with their friends, or spending time with family, vaccinating your kids means they can do the things they love while also staying safe and healthy.”
According to the news release, after successful clinical trials and a rigorous review of all available data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 29 authorized Pfizer’s request to expand the emergency use authorization to include children ages 5-11. On Nov. 2, the CDC officially confirmed the vaccine is safe and recommended the vaccine to this age group.
“We will soon begin vaccinating more of Wisconsin’s children to protect them from the long-term symptoms of COVID-19 and reduce disruptions in and out of the classroom,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake in the news release. “We are urging parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated as soon as they can to protect them and those around them.”
Parents and guardians of children ages 5-11 can schedule a vaccination using a variety of options, including their health care provider, community-based vaccination clinics, local and tribal health departments or pharmacies. To locate a provider administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, visit vaccines.gov.
Parents and guardians can learn more by visiting the COVID-19: Resources for Parents and Guardians page or by calling 844-684-1064 toll-free.
For more information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19