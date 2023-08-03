The Greywolf Foundation has announced its third annual partnership with Park Vista Senior Housing Management (PVSHM) for the Oppose Alzheimer’s Initiative -- and people in the Verona community have the opportunity to help raise funds.
According to a Greywolf Foundation press release, the initiative is a collaborative effort between both organizations that raises awareness around the challenges related to Alzheimer’s and associated dementia. Money generated through the initiative goes toward treatment, care and research opportunities.
Noel Manor – a PVSHM facility in Verona – is hosting two events locally to raise money and awareness for the Oppose Alzheimer’s Initiative. A Summer Festival on Friday, Aug. 11 will include free food, drinks, yard games, raffle prizes, face painting, live music and a bags tournament. Additionally, a bingo fundraiser will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
The Oppose Alzheimer’s Initiative raised more than $24,000 for the Alzheimer's Association of Wisconsin last year, with the goal this year being to exceed that amount, the release states.
“Being able to partner with Park Vista Senior Housing Management on this important initiative is great,” Greywolf Foundation director Andrew Haring said in the release. “Our mission is to improve the lives and opportunities of residents in our local communities and what better way to do this with a company that is solely focused on providing the best care for our senior residents. Collectively, we were able to raise a substantial amount last year and we know with everyone’s help, we can raise even more this year.”
According to the release, the Greywolf Foundation and PVSHM are also sponsors for multiple upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s events hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association. These include Steven’s Point on Saturday, Sept. 16, Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 17, Madison on Sunday, Oct. 1 and Appleton on Sunday, Oct. 8.
The teams will also participate in Clinton, Iowa on Sept. 23 and East Moline, Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7. Teams are now forming for all locations and support can be given online at act.alz.org/site/TR;jsessionid=00000000.app20001a?team_id=819609&fr_id=16854&pg=team&NONCE_TOKEN=4080302B072A2FC79E6EA03BE91B3A77.
“Any level of support is appreciated as the teams try to raise money for this important cause,” the release states.
In addition to Noel Manor, PVSHM communities across Wisconsin – including DeForest, Appleton and Waupaca – will host various events to raise money for the Oppose Alzheimer’s Initiative.
“Our local Park Vista communities love to get together to support worthwhile causes, and because this benefits a disease that being in the senior housing care business, we see all too often,” PVSHM CEO Julie Lonergan said in the release. “Devoting our efforts to raise funds for treatment, additional research and care for those afflicted with Alzheimer’s is one that we will always focus on because we see how it affects not only the person, but their family and friends as well.
In Cottage Grove, the restaurant BB Jack’s has chosen the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter as the beneficiary for their monthly Pizza with a Purpose Program in Aug. For the whole month, the restaurant will donate $5 from every “Pizza of the Week” that is sold, including both dine-in and carry-out orders, according to the release.
Those who wish to support the Oppose Alzheimer’s Initiative can make a gift on the Greywolf Foundation’s website by typing “Against Alzheimer’s” in the “Purpose for Gift” section.
For more information, contact Andrew Haring at 608-460-8688 or infoGWF@greywp.com. This initiative is one way the Greywolf Foundation fulfills its goal of “impacting communities and improving lives” through its activities, the release states.