About Greywolf Foundation

Greywolf Foundations, Inc. seeks to make a lasting, positive impact on its local communities by improving the lives and opportunities for its residents by giving directly to benefit the public. As a 501(c)(3) organization, Greywolf provides resources to assist people and entities in need, increase their opportunities for success and better their communities.

Formally created in 2021, the Greywolf Foundation is the charitable division of Greywolf Partners, a full-service commercial real estate firm. The Greywolf Foundation gives preferences to persons or enterprises in the following areas that positively impact the residents and communities in or near where Greywolf Partners conducts or has business interests, including youth programs, education, employment and career development, poverty relief, disaster relief, community health, wellness and recreation opportunity zones.

For more information, visit greywolffoundation.org or call 608-460-8688.