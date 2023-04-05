Verona’s Logan Gutenberger was among the 21 dairy farmers and industry professionals who graduated from PDPW’s Cornerstone Dairy Academy held on March 14-15 at the Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center in the Wisconsin Dells, according to a PDPW news release.
The professional-development program is application-based and helps build the skills of dairy producers and industry professionals who want to expand their skills to lead with integrity, character and purpose, the release states. Graduates included individuals from Wisconsin, Vermont and Pennsylvania.
Presented by the Professional Dairy Producers (PDPW), the program enhances communication skills, visionary thinking, ethical decision-making, servant-oriented leadership and professional etiquette. The presenters also equip participants with tools for workplace challenges caused by generational differences and differing styles of emotional intelligence, according to the release.
“We are so excited to have so many graduates of the Cornerstone Dairy Academy this year and appreciate the dedication and commitment of all the graduates for investing in their development for the future of their businesses and the entire industry,” PDPW program manager Cassandra Strupp said in the release. “The growing momentum of the Cornerstone Dairy Academy program is resulting in stronger leaders, communicators and professionals across the dairy community.”
PDPW is the nation’s largest dairy producer-led organization of its kind, according to the release, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, resources, experiences and solutions that help dairy producers succeed.
The 2023 Cornerstone Dairy Academy was held in conjunction with the PDPW Business Conference at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center on March 15-16. Cornerstone is funded in part by a Professional Dairy Producers Foundation grant. For more information, visitwww.PDPW.org or contact 800-947-7379.