The end of the 2022-2023 school year is quickly approaching, which means it’s just about time to celebrate the Verona Area School District’s graduating class of 2023.
To commemorate this big achievement, the Verona Area High School (VAHS) will hold its 2023 Graduation Ceremony at 1 p.m. at the VAHS Field House. Doors will open for spectator seating at 11:30 a.m.
Typically, the ceremony takes two hours from start to finish, according to the VAHS website. There will be no tickets, so graduates can invite no more than five guests to ensure there is enough room. The Performing Arts Center will serve as an overflow location with a livestream should the field house exceed its seating capacity.
Parking will be available in both the front and back parking lots of VAHS. Guests can enter at either the main entrance or the field house entrance. Purses and bags will not be allowed at the ceremony. See the district’s website for the bag policy.
Those who can not attend in-person can view the ceremony live online at Community Channel F2, Spectrum TV channel 985 or AT&T U-Verse channel 99 by choosing “Community Channel F2.” Live and recorded showings are available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV by downloading and installing the Cablecast Screenweave application and searching for City of Fitchburg or FACTv.
Community Channel F2 will also provide a video on demand, and a YouTube video will be available the week after the ceremony, according to the website.
Students are required to attend a mandatory graduation rehearsal on Friday, June 9 at 8:45 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center. During the ceremony, Empire Photography will photograph each student as they receive their diploma and exit the stage.