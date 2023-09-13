It’s time to break out your western attire.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, Urban Triage is hosting its second Urban Harvest Festival at their farm, located at the Linda & Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability. The theme of this year’s event is “Wild Wild West,” according to an Urban Triage news release.
The community is invited to participate by dressing in their best western outfits – including hats, boots and flannels – and stopping by Urban Triage’s farm between 2-8 p.m. for an afternoon of food, music and fun.
According to the release, attendees will experience a live performance from Cigarette Break and music from Madison’s own DJ Pain 1. There will be food, wine and beer available for free. Activities include a dance performance from No Boundaries, a caramel apple station, bounce house, aerial performers, stilt and tight rope walkers, African drummers and more.
“The day-long event offers something for everyone,” the release states.
1:30-8 p.m. – Shuttle Services
2-3 p.m. – DJ Pain 1
2-7:45 p.m. – Children Activities
3-3:30 p.m. – African Dancers lead guests to Urban Triage’s land to begin programming
3:45-4 p.m. – Sponsoring Agencies Speak
4-5 p.m. – Free Food
4-8 p.m. – Bouncy House
4:30-5 p.m. – No Boundaries Dance Performance
5-6:30 p.m. – Cigarette Break Performs
5:40-5:45 p.m. – Spoken Word Performers
7-8 p.m. – DJ Pain 1
Additional activities, such as face painting and organic produce sales from the Urban Triage farm, will be available. Accessible shuttle services will also be available throughout the day. For more information, visit urbantriage.org/about/events/urban-harvest-festival.
“This event gives us the perfect chance to share more about who we are, our farm and returning to the land to heal for your future,” Founder and CEO Brandi Grayson said. “We are beyond excited for our event and to share this occasion of harvest with the community!”