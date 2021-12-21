Dane County health officials are urging caution during holiday gatherings, as Omicron COVID-19 variant cases have spiked in recent days.
According to a Public Health Madison and Dane County news release on Tuesday, Dec. 21, nearly 150 Omicron cases have been identified, indicating “rapid growth” from the initial three cases identified Dec. 16. The number of Omicron cases is expected to continue rising quickly as more cases are sequenced, according to the news release.
PHMDC urged people to get vaccinated and boosted, monitor themselves carefully for symptoms, and get tested before gathering with others for the holidays, especially if gathering with people 65 or older, immunocompromised people, or people with chronic health conditions like heart problems or diabetes.
“Because Omicron spreads so easily, activities like gathering indoors now bring a greater risk of catching COVID than before,” read the news release. “We urge everyone to take necessary precautions so everyone can have a healthy and safe holiday season.”
PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said given the rate of spread of Omicron in other areas, the increase in cases isn’t a surprise, and predicted a likely continued “rapid spread in the county in the coming days and weeks.”
“We all need to be prepared and take action now so that we can preserve our hospital capacity and prevent severe outcomes,” she said.
PHMDC tips on holiday events
- Test yourself before a gathering. Stay home as much as possible after getting swabbed and do not expose yourself further until after the gathering. Even if a test comes back negative, monitor symptoms up until the gathering and stay home if you develop any.
- Stay home if you are sick, even if symptoms are very mild, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue or cough. It might not be mild for your family or friends.
- Keep gatherings small and short. Open windows to increase ventilation or have gatherings outside. Wear a mask if you are in an indoor crowded or public space and limit activities that might expose you to COVID.
- Take extra precautions when gathering with people 65 or older, people who are immunocompromised or with chronic health conditions. Skip unnecessary activities beforehand, like going to a bar or restaurant, where you could be exposed before seeing them. Consider masking up around them and spreading out.
- Get vaccinated and boosted. While it is too late to receive the full effects of the vaccine or booster before Christmas, getting boosted or vaccinated now will give you some protection and will be vital as Omicron spreads rapidly.