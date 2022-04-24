Photos of the Year 2021

The City of Verona is expected to plant native grasses and hardwood trees such as red and white oak, white pine, river birch and sugar maple to restore the area near the Badger Mill Creek.

 Photo by Mackenzie Krumme

On Sunday, April 10, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to a hazardous material spill in Badger Mill Creek.

On Thursday, April 7, an official at the city noticed an unusual discharge from a pipe leading into the creek and contacted the DNR.

Badger Mill Creek is located within Verona's southwest neighborhood.

While nearby Carnes Company was cleaning a paint tank, a tripped circuit breaker led to latex paint accidentally spilling into the creek through a discharge pipe.

The DNR is now investigating the exact chemicals released by the paint and the extent of the damage.

