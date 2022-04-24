On Sunday, April 10, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to a hazardous material spill in Badger Mill Creek.
On Thursday, April 7, an official at the city noticed an unusual discharge from a pipe leading into the creek and contacted the DNR.
Badger Mill Creek is located within Verona's southwest neighborhood.
While nearby Carnes Company was cleaning a paint tank, a tripped circuit breaker led to latex paint accidentally spilling into the creek through a discharge pipe.
The DNR is now investigating the exact chemicals released by the paint and the extent of the damage.