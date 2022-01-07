With “unprecedented rates” of COVID-19 infection in Dane County, Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) is opening a mass testing clinic in Madison to meet a fast-growing demand.
According to a Thursday, Jan. 6 PHMDC news release, the Alliant Energy Center will serve as a walk-in testing clinic starting on Monday, Jan. 17. PHMDC is working with a Department of Health Services (DHS)-contracted private testing provider, Accelerated Labs to provide the testing.
The clinic will open in three phases, beginning on Monday, January 10, with a testing capacity of about 500-750 tests per day, five days a week. Capacity will increase to 1,000 tests per day by Jan. 17 and will expand to weekends as soon as possible, according to the news release. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
PHMDC testing director Ken Van Horn said adding the walk-in site will increase the total testing capacity in Dane County by 12.5% on week one, 25% on week two and 33% when weekends are added to the mix.
According to the news release, Dane County is currently seeing “unprecedented rates of infection,” likely due in part to the highly transmissible nature of the Omicron variant now responsible for most cases. In the past two week
“Over the entire pandemic, nearly 80,000 people, 14% of the entire population of Dane County, tested positive,” the release read. “Within the past two weeks, two percent of the entire county population has tested positive.
This clinic will be by appointment-only to allow testing staff to be as efficient as possible and to help people avoid long lines and excessive wait times. Visit the Public Health testing web page for information about how to make an appointment and to learn about the other testing options available, including our South Madison clinic at 2230 S. Park Street.
“We are happy to provide these additional testing resources, because as we know, testing is vital in helping prevent spread of COVID, especially during this time of high infection rates,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison and Dane County. “Please, if you’re feeling unwell, stay home, get a test, and follow the latest guidance regarding quarantine and isolation.”
For more information, visit publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus.