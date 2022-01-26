Masks will be required in indoor spaces into March under a new emergency order from Public Health Madison and Dane County.
The health agency announced Order No. 7 on Wednesday, Jan. 26, extending its mask mandate for another 28 days, with an expiration date of Tuesday, March 1. The new order is identical to the current order and requires all people over the age of 2 to wear a mask indoors, with exceptions for spaces where all people present are fully vaccinated and for people who have medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing a mask.
The county cited high rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Dane County as the reason for the new order in a news release from PHMDC. The Omicron variant has pushed the average of daily new cases to 1,258 on Jan. 26, down from a peak of 1,491 on Jan. 12, but still far higher than the average of between seven to nine new cases a day in June and July, the last time the county did not have a mask mandate in place.
Hospitalizations in Dane County as of Jan. 26 were at 181, down from the record of 195 on Jan. 16, and 36 people were currently in the ICU, the release states.
“We are certainly still seeing incredibly high rates of illness and hospitalization, however, it does appear that we have reached a plateau in this surge of cases fueled by the Omicron variant,” PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said in the release. “This does not mean it is the time to let our guard down; we must continue to collectively take as many steps as possible to reduce risk of transmission, including masking.”
PHMDC recently reopened testing services at the Alliant Energy Center with a partnership with Accelerated Clinical Laboratory, increasing the availability of COVID-19 testing across the county by a third, the news release states. In the release, the county also encouraged people to wear well-fitting masks such as KN95s, N95s and KF94s to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant.