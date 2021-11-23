Those who are still not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 – or those who are fully vaccinated, but in a space with those who are unvaccinated – will need to continue wearing masks into January.
Public Health Madison and Dane County announced in a news release on Tuesday, Nov. 23, that it was extending its mask mandate until Jan. 3, 2022, for those ages 2 and older in indoor spaces where other people are present. PHMDC had said earlier this month that it had no plans to renew its mask mandate when it was set to expire on Saturday, Nov. 27, but rising cases in both the county and across the state have prompted the county to reconsider.
“We had hoped to not issue any more face covering orders but in the last three weeks, our rate of disease in the community has nearly doubled, the rate among children is at an all-time high and in other parts of the state, cases are even higher,” PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said in a news release. “With the holiday travel season upon us, this Order provides more time for those who are newly eligible to get their first and second doses and for more adults to get booster doses.
The order contains an exemption for people who are gathering in groups of people who are all fully vaccinated, which is considered to be two weeks out from a second dose, the release states.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 23, 75.5% of all Dane County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, and 28% of the county has received a booster dose.
“The best path forward throughout this pandemic has always been and continues to be vaccination, with boosters now approved for all adults increasing the existing immunity,” county executive Joe Parisi said. “Because we know how effective the vaccine is at preventing severe illness and death, this Order takes that into account, by providing an exception for vaccinated individuals.”