For nearly a year and a half now, readers of the Verona Press have gotten used to seeing the weekly COVID-19 data snapshot printed on page 3, or published each Tuesday online at noon.
And while we’re not done tracking the data, as the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to be declared endemic by the World Health Organization, we’ll be reducing the frequency of how often we publish the data.
Admittedly, we waited a few weeks after Public Health Madison and Dane County’s mask mandate expired to see how case trends fared. Seeing as cases have stayed far below the peak caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 this winter, we’re still confident in only publishing data once a month.
But just like a lot of guidelines and restrictions throughout the pandemic, if we start to see high case counts or increasing hospitalization rates, we’ll reconsider and potentially reinstate our weekly postings.
We plan to compile information monthly, and publish it the Thursday of the following month.
The Press first started to run its weekly COVID-19 data snapshots in December 2020, after the state Department of Health Services created a dashboard that showed case trends by municipality, school district boundaries, ZIP codes and census tracts. In summer 2021, the state also launched a vaccination dashboard that sorted data on those same metrics.