Do you have a knack for gardening?
The Sugar River Gardeners club is looking for community members to help maintain their gardens in local parks.
In a press release, member Lucy Gammeter said the club is forming volunteer groups for each of the three Edible Raised Bed gardens in the Verona parks. Jobs will include watering and weeding gardens at Harriet Park, Hometown Junction and Central Park.
Free herbs and vegetables will be provided for all. For more information on the club and activities, visit sugarrivergardenersverona.org/.
Sugar River Gardeners will also be offering workshops on building artistic glass towers or concrete leaf castings. Those interested can contact Gammeter at 608-692-5031 or by emailing Ldgammeter@gmail.com.