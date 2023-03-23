Local residents gathered at the Verona Public Library on Saturday, March 18, bringing with them thoughts, concerns and questions about issues facing the community that ranged from high phosphorus levels in water to town budgets and public education.
The event was part of a series of listening sessions hosted by State Senator Diane Hesselbein (D-Middleton) of the 27th Senate District and Representative Mike Bare (D-Verona) of the 80th Assembly District, who have made their way around Verona, Belleville and Mt. Horeb to hear thoughts from constituents about Governor Evers’ 2023-2025 biennial budget proposal.
Verona local Jeff Johnson, who is part of the Friends of Badger Mill Creek group, expressed concerns with the Madison Metro Sewerage District (MMSD) reducing or turning off the water that flows back in Badger Mill Creek as a method to treat high-levels of phosphorus.
With lower levels of water, Johnson said it will be hard for fish to survive. However, Johnson heard from MMSD that turning off the water is the most cost-effective way to address the phosphorus problem.
Bare said he made a visit to Badger Mill Creek on one of the mornings where water was reduced and has heard about this topic frequently from neighbors.
“I think the thing that concerns me is the amount of investment that the city and the county, and to some extent, the state, has put into this area for trails, public access, preservation and fish habitat,” he said. “To lose that would be a mistake, but we also have to figure out what to do with the phosphorus.”
Bare said cutting off the water is the expedient and cheap thing to do, yet a combination of responses would work best. An Environment, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 23 will go through different responses on this topic during a presentation from MMSD and allow individuals to provide feedback.
Another Town of Verona Board member – David Lonsdorf – brought up the topic of phosphorus pollution more generally in the state.
“The solution that the sewer department is talking about – shifting it to the Yahara River system – is gonna work in the short run, it’ll be very cheap for them to do that, but it’s just kicking the can down the road,” Lonsdorf said. “As the population grows, especially in the Verona area and west side of Madison, all of that sewage is being dumped into the sewer district… At some point in the relatively near future, they’re going to see the phosphorus levels there in a much bigger watershed and have a much bigger problem.”
Lonsdorf said the right thing to do, which may be more expensive currently, is to try to remove phosphorus from human waste in the sewer district and treat animal waste, which is the other main source of phosphorus pollution.
Bare said the county has made significant investments in digesters for waste, and building a new landfill is also part of the solution.
“You’re absolutely right that sending the water to the Yahara watershed – they’d have the same problem immediately that’s happening here,” he said. “That doesn’t solve the problem, it just puts it in a different spot where the DNR won’t notice for a year or two.”
Hesselbein noted that Gov. Evers has $500,000 in his budget for manure digesters around the state in an effort to encourage more farmers to participate.
Town of Middleton supervisor Kent Opin said traditionally, towns receive a lot less money than villages or cities, and asked if there are any plans to address this.
Hesselbein said she thinks towns and counties have been underfunded for years, and is excited to see an increase for everybody in the State of Wisconsin included in Evers’ budget.
“What the governor is proposing is – I think – absolutely what people need,” she said. “I’m not sure if the Republicans will get there. We are talking about it, I think there will be some increases – I don’t know if it will be near where Governor Evers was, but I’m hopeful that it is.”
Bare thinks the governor’s plan to send one cent of sales tax to the local government is a good starting point.
“I think the pressure is there to get something done at this time, the question is going to be how much comes to each community,” he said.
Town of Verona Board member Tom Mathies addressed concerns with roads. While the governor has proposed more funding for roads, most of those funds come in the form of grants, he said.
“Towns have to compete against other towns for grants and cities have to compete against other cities,” Mathies said. “(Smaller towns) are at a big disadvantage when it comes to competing for grants, so I guess I would ask you to advocate for direct funding.”
Hesselbein said the towns have done a really good job at explaining how terrible it is when they can’t have people to write grants, which includes pages and pages of documentation. She is happy to look into this topic further.
“Funding all of the roads is important and there has to be a prioritization process,” Bare said. “I think that prioritization often ends up where the local roads are the losers, so it shouldn’t necessarily be that way.”
Carol Short shared concerns with high property taxes, stating that young adults and elderly individuals on a fixed-income are having difficulty getting homes. She hopes to properly fund education statewide, but take it away from property taxes by modifying sales tax.
On the subject of education, Verona Area School Board member Joe Hanes said there are two major sources of school funding: local property taxes and state equalization aid. To put a lesser burden on local property taxpayers, he said there needs to be a larger amount of equalization aid.
“We’re coming off a two-year budget period in which no new revenue authority was given to school districts and the pot of equalization aid was reduced, so the amount of money that we’re trying to operate our schools with put us in a big pinch,” he said.
Hanes also discussed school voucher programs, which are directly subsidized by local taxpayers. He mentioned that if there is a significant expansion in the voucher program – which Republicans are pushing for – that’s gonna get passed along directly to local taxpayers.
Hesselbein said in the budget proposal, Gov. Evers has requested no more voucher expansion. After touring a voucher school for the first time recently, she discovered that teachers are not required to hold a license from the Department of Public Instruction.
“I think it’s very important that kids are getting a balanced education, and I don’t believe that it’s happening in all these voucher schools,” Hesselbein said.
Local resident Beth Foss said she is hesitant about the legalization of recreational and medicinal marijuana proposed on the budget and the message it sends to kids.
Bare said he is in full support of the legalization, but believes part of the funding must go towards youth prevention.
“At this point, we’re sending 30 million dollars of tax revenue to Illinois, so we’re building schools in Chicago, Detroit and Minneapolis and not here, with these tax dollars that we could be capturing to spend here,” he said. “It’s being spent anyway – 90 miles across the border – let’s have it be spent and used here instead.”
Following the listening session, Hesselbein and Bare encouraged constituents to send in any thoughts regarding the budget to their emails at sen.hesselbein@legis.wisconsin.gov and rep.bare@legis.wisconsin.gov.
“Always remember, you’re our boss – we work for you, every single one of you,” Hesselbein said. “Those who voted for us and those that didn’t.”