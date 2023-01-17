Verona youth hockey players and the Madison Edgewood boys hockey team will have a new home at this time next year if everything goes as planned for the construction of an estimated $8 million new NHL-sized hockey arena.
The Verona Wildcats Youth Hockey Association launched an “Ice for Kids of All Ages” capital campaign a year ago and they have reached $5.6 million in fundraising to add a second sheet of ice to the city. The new 40,000-square-foot arena set to open before next hockey season will be south of East Verona Avenue and the current Verona Ice Arena. The groundbreaking for the new rink is slated for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The location in the past was the site for an outdoor rink the City of Verona has since moved to Harriet Park.
Mike O’Brien, president of I.C.E. Inc., the nonprofit governing board, said the new arena will be a tournament destination for teams in the Midwest. O’Brien said the youth hockey program has stretched the arena past its capacity and left teams crunched for ice time.
Joel Marshall, the Verona boys hockey coach and Verona Ice Arena Executive Director, said the Verona youth program has more than doubled since 2014 from 160 players to now 350.
“Everyone is looking for ice time,” Marshall said. “The success of the (Verona) high school team has blossomed. The growth of the girls game has been a big part of it.”
The City and town of Verona have agreed to a 40-year lease for the land to I.C.E., Inc., O’Brien said.
More than 250 organizations, businesses and individuals have donated to the project. Edgewood High School has contributed $1.45 million to the new arena, O’Brien said.
The Edgewood boys hockey team has played home games at Labahn Arena, home of the Badgers’ hockey, for 11 years and practices at the UW-Shell.
“We needed to find a partner so we could find a home,” Edgewood boys hockey coach Pete Rothering said. “To find a partner like Verona and have a home for games and practices is something we are looking forward to. I think it will be a great facility for us.”
Rothering said the team will no longer have the opportunity to use the UW-Shell for practice after this season. In place of the Shell, UW has proposed building a new $300 million indoor football facility next to Camp Randall Stadium. The plan in the Board of Regents’ capital budget request for the 2023-25 biennium would be to demolish the Camp Randall Sports Center, referred to as the Shell, and move the indoor track into the McClain Center.
Jason Mattila, president of the Verona hockey association, said the organization has had to rent ice time in Oregon, Sun Prairie, Monroe and Wisconsin Dells at times the past several years.
“We have had to modify our offerings to fit all of the teams on the ice,” Mattila said. “We have had to shorten some practices the past couple of years to make sure everyone gets the same number of times on the ice.”
Purchasing ice time is a financial commitment. Marshall said to rent ice time at a rink in Dane County during the prime hockey season costs an estimated $200 to $300 per hour.
In the proposal for the new arena, that Engineered Construction, Verona, will be the general contractor on, it will feature four new community locker rooms and three team locker rooms. The team locker rooms will be for the Verona boys hockey team, one for Edgewood and one for a future girls hockey team that would feature players from Verona and Edgewood, O’Brien said.
Another feature slated for the new arena is an off-ice training and weight lifting area that can be used for training players on various hockey skills, Marshall said.
The new arena would feature an upper viewing area. Marshall said it would be similar to an extra mesidine area stretched across the length of the rink.
A referee room, concessions area and 60 or more parking stalls are included in the proposal along with expanded zamboni and mechanical rooms.
“If we don’t raise as much as we will need we will make it work and have to take out things we need to,” O’Brien said.
Other benefits from adding a new arena are having the ability to host more youth tournaments and more programs like open skating times for the community, Marshall said.
O’Brien said if another $1.25 million can be raised, the rest of the money for construction can be borrowed.
The City of Verona has contributed $500,000 and the Verona Tourism Commission $250,000. Both I.C.E., Inc., and the Verona hockey association have contributed $250,000 or more.
Community members can make pledges or donations. The pledges can be spread out from two to five years.
Mattila, who has four sons who play hockey for teams in Verona from a U8 Mites team to a U18 Midget team, fundraising for a new arena is a two-fold opportunity.
“It’s an opportunity to restore the programs to their original levels we had them at before the growth period and it’s an opportunity to offer expansion for growth and quality of what we can deliver,” he said.