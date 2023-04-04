Verona student Joie Horsfall completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse during January 2023. Horsfall earned a Bachelor of Science in both International Business and Management.
Horsfall earns degree from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
