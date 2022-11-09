Some Verona Area High School students as early as next fall could get a taste of college life if the Verona Area School District decides to add a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Academy in partnership with Madison College.
The STEM Academy would be a two-year program where VAHS students would be full-time Madison College students at the Goodman campus, where they could earn dual high school and college credits.
Angela Hawkins, VASD assistant superintendent of academic services and equity, said students in the STEM Academy program could earn up to 60 college credits they could use to transfer to a four-year or two-year university.
“We are incredibly excited about partnering with Madison College and the doors it will open for our scholars,” Hawkins said. “Careers in the STEM field are in high demand and pay well. Participation in the STEM Academy will help students acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their personal goals, thrive in a diverse global society, and lead a healthy, self-fulfilling life.”
The STEM Academy would include algebra, writing, history and a STEM elective in the first year.
In the second year, the curriculum includes a choice of chemistry, physics or another science; math analysis, statistics or another math course; English and a STEM elective. There are options in engineering, information technology such as networks, web and mobile applications, cloud support, cybersecurity, and other technology fields, including electronics, automation and architecture.
Hawkins said the district is working on establishing criteria for students to enroll in the STEM Academy. She said there is a limit of 10 VAHS students who can participate in the program, and the cost would be covered by the school district, she said.
Hawkins said the district will interview students interested in the STEM Academy and discuss the program with parents.
“We want to make sure the investment of the school district and the commitment of the student is there because they will be working on credits for a four-year or two-year degree,” she said. “In exchange for the things children like about high school, they are going to exchange that to be on a college campus.”
In the STEM Academy plan, students would still be allowed to be involved with extracurricular activities at VAHS, but Hawkins said there is a social aspect they would be giving up at high school.
She said VAHS students would trade some high school friendships and connections for a level of independence of having to balance and manage time on a college campus.
As part of the STEM Academy exploration, VASD and Madison College staff have met to tour
the campus, speak with current STEM Academy students, and discuss program implementation.
In a school district news release stated that students interested in the STEM Academy could apply to participate in winter 2023 for a fall 2023 start.
Hawkins said students would apply for the STEM Academy their sophomore year and they would find out in the spring of that year if they are accepted.
Hawkins said VAHS sophomores who apply for the STEM Academy will still have to apply for classes at the high school in case they are not accepted into the program. Students who take courses in the fall semester at technical colleges across the state have to submit applications to their high school counselors each year by March 1, according to the state Department of Public Instruction. The deadline for the spring semester is Oct. 1, according to the DPI.
Hawkins said there are a few VAHS students now who take dual credits now in the Start College Now program.
“If we don’t offer a course at the high school students can look to take it at MATC,” she said. “Students who have earned enough credits, but are not old enough to graduate may take additional classes or courses at MATC.”