New ramp closures on County PD and G are expected throughout August along US Hwy 18/151, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) weekly email project update.
From Monday Aug. 21 through Thursday, Aug. 24, two lanes of traffic will temporarily be restored from Hwy G to Fitchrona Road for the Epic Users Group Meeting to accommodate increased traffic volumes.
For more information regarding construction, visit the WisDOT project website at projects.511wi.gov/us18151/. To sign up for the weekly mailing list, email US 18/151 project manager Cody Kammerzelt at cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov.
Any questions or concerns regarding the project can be directed to US 18/151 project engineer Hunt at dhunt@HNTB.com. The project schedule and traffic impacts are dependent on the weather and subject to change.
Drivers are advised to limit distractions, plan ahead and find alternate routes to avoid resulting traffic impacts from the road work.
Town Hall Road to County G
Improvements to the County PD eastbound on- and off-ramps, County PD westbound off-ramp and Hwy G westbound on- and off-ramps are scheduled for the upcoming weeks with resulting closures. Additionally, the outside lane of US 18/151 will be closed through the associated ramp areas.
The County G westbound off-ramp and on-ramp will be closed from Tuesday, Aug. 15 through Tuesday, Aug. 22.
The eastbound on- and off-ramps at Hwy PD are anticipated to close from Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Monday, Aug. 28.
The County PD off-ramp is expected to close from Monday, Aug. 28 through Thursday, Aug. 31.
County G to Fitchrona Road
Motorists should note that two lanes of traffic will be restored through this section of the project for the Epic Users Group Meeting from Monday, Aug. 21 through Thursday, Aug. 24. Lane closures will then reset on Friday, Aug. 25 and continue through the middle of November.
Concrete pavement patching for the westbound outside lane, along with pavement replacing and patching on the eastbound outside lane, is ongoing. Single lane closures on Hwy 69 through the Hwy 18/151 interchange area are scheduled to begin on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Long-term single lane closures will continue throughout this portion of the project. The on-ramp from Williamsburg Way to westbound Hwy 18/151 will stay closed until the middle of November.