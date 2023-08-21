Two lanes of traffic will reopen for eastbound and westbound County G to McKee Road on Monday, Aug. 21 through Thursday, Aug. 24 to accommodate increased traffic for the Epic Users Group Meeting, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) weekly email update.
Work will pause along US Hwy 18/151 during this time and resume with lane closures on Friday, Aug. 25.
For more information regarding construction, visit the WisDOT project website at projects.511wi.gov/us18151/. To sign up for the weekly mailing list, email US 18/151 project manager Cody Kammerzelt at cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov.
Any questions or concerns regarding the project can be directed to US 18/151 project engineer Hunt at dhunt@HNTB.com. The project schedule and traffic impacts are dependent on the weather and subject to change.
Drivers are advised to limit distractions, plan ahead and find alternate routes to avoid resulting traffic impacts from the road work.
Town Hall Road to County G
Improvements to the County G on- and off-ramps are ongoing with closures and expected to finish by Tuesday, Aug. 22. Improvements to the County PD eastbound on- and off-ramps and westbound off-ramp will take place throughout the next few weeks.
The County PD eastbound on- and off-ramp is anticipated to close from Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Tuesday, Aug. 29. The PD westbound off-ramp is expected to close from Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Aug. 31.
The outside lane of US 18/151 will be closed through the associated ramp areas.
County G to Fitchrona Road
Lane closures will be removed on Sunday, Aug. 20 along Hwy. 18/151 to accommodate increased traffic volumes for the Epic Users Group Meeting. Long-term single lane closures will return on Friday, Aug. 25 through the middle of November.
Single lane closures on State Hwy 69 through the Hwy. 18/151 interchange area are scheduled to continue until Monday, Aug. 28.
The on-ramp from Williamsburg Way to westbound Hwy 18/151 will stay closed until the middle of November.