On Wednesday, Aug. 30, the County Hwy PD eastbound on- and off-ramps are expected to reopen following the completion of improvements, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) weekly email update.
Once the eastbound on- and off-ramps reopen to traffic, crews will begin work on the Hwy PD westbound off-ramp. This ramp is expected to close on Aug. 30.
For more information regarding construction, visit the WisDOT project website at projects.511wi.gov/us18151/. To sign up for the weekly mailing list, email US 18/151 project manager Cody Kammerzelt at cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov.
Any questions or concerns regarding the project can be directed to US 18/151 project engineer Hunt at dhunt@HNTB.com. The project schedule and traffic impacts are dependent on the weather and subject to change.
Drivers are advised to limit distractions, plan ahead and find alternate routes to avoid resulting traffic impacts from the road work.
Town Hall Road to County G
The outside lane of US 18/151 will be closed through the associated ramp areas.
County G to Fitchrona Road
Crews continue to work on concrete pavement patching for the outside lanes on US 18/151. HMA paving is anticipated to begin in the middle of September.
Concrete patching work through the US 18/151 interchange area has been partially completed; crews will resume work at a later time.
Long-term single lane closures will continue along US 18/151. Lane closures on State Hwy 69 will be removed on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The on-ramp from Williamsburg Way to westbound US 18/151 will remain closed until the middle of November.