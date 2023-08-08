Long-term single lane closures will continue in the eastbound outside lane from County G to Fitchrona Road as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) continues construction on Hwy. 18/151.
Motorists are advised to limit distractions, plan ahead and find alternate routes to avoid resulting traffic impacts from the road work.
For more information regarding construction, visit the WisDOT project website at projects.511wi.gov/us18151/. To sign up for the weekly mailing list, email US 18/151 project manager Cody Kammerzelt at cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov.
Any questions or concerns regarding the project can be directed to US 18/151 project engineer Hunt at dhunt@HNTB.com. The project schedule and traffic impacts are dependent on the weather and subject to change.
Town Hall Road to County G
Improvements to the County PD on- and off-ramps, the PD westbound off-ramp, and the County G westbound on- and off-ramps are scheduled to take place during the middle of August. Eight-day ramp closures will be necessary to complete this work.
All lanes and ramps throughout this portion of the project are currently open to traffic.
County G to Fitchrona Road
Concrete pavement patching for the westbound outside lane remains ongoing, while concrete pavement replacement for the eastbound outside lane recently commenced. As a result, eastbound traffic has been switched to the inside lane.
Long-term single lane closures will continue throughout this portion of the project. The on-ramp from Williamsburg Way to westbound Hwy. 18/151 will stay closed until the middle of November.