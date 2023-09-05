Improvements to the County Hwy PD westbound off-ramp are now scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5 with a resulting ramp closure through Friday, Sept. 8, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) weekly email update.
A public information meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Verona City Hall will provide an open format setting for individuals to ask questions about the project schedule, including traffic impacts and access.
The project schedule and traffic impacts are dependent on the weather and subject to change. Drivers are advised to limit distractions, plan ahead and find alternate routes to avoid resulting traffic impacts from the road work.
For more information regarding construction, visit the WisDOT project website at projects.511wi.gov/us18151/. To sign up for the weekly mailing list, email US 18/151 project manager Cody Kammerzelt at cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov.
Any questions or concerns regarding the project can be directed to US 18/151 project engineer Dustin Hunt at dhunt@HNTB.com.
Town Hall Road to County G
Construction on the County PD westbound off-ramp is scheduled to take place beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8. The outside lane of US 18/151 will be closed through this area.
County G to Fitchrona Road
Crews are nearing completion on concrete pavement patching for the outside lanes. Nighttime HMA paving between WIS 69 and the West Verona Avenue interchange is scheduled nightly on Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 8. Daytime HMA paving should begin the week of Sept. 11.
Long-term single lane closures will continue along US 18/151. Single lane closures between Whalen Road and County Hwy M are anticipated to begin the week of Sept. 11.
Motorists should note the following ramp closures through this portion of the project:
WIS 69 WB on-ramp – Closed 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and Thursday, Sept. 7
US 18/151 WB off-ramp to Epic Lane/West Verona Avenue – Closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and Thursday, Sept. 7
Epic Lane/West Verona Avenue EB on-ramp – Closed 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8
US 18/151 EB off-ramp to WIS 69 – Closed 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8
On-ramp from Williamsburg Way to WB US 18/151 will remain closed until the middle of November