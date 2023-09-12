A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) weekly email update advised motorists of upcoming closures for the County Hwy PB on- and off-ramps beginning on Monday, Sept. 18. The on-ramp will close for 14 consecutive calendar days, while the off-ramp will close for 21.
The project schedule and traffic impacts are dependent on the weather and subject to change. Drivers are advised to limit distractions, plan ahead and find alternate routes to avoid resulting traffic impacts from the road work.
For more information regarding construction, visit the WisDOT project website at projects.511wi.gov/us18151. To sign up for the weekly mailing list, email US 18/151 project manager Cody Kammerzelt at cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov.
Any questions or concerns regarding the project can be directed to US 18/151 project engineer Hunt at dhunt@HNTB.com.
Town Hall Road to County G
Improvements to all the ramps at the County Hwy PD and County Hwy G interchanges have been completed. Looking ahead, cable guard adjustments, along with median grading, will take place either in late 2023 or spring 2024.
With improvements complete, the Hwy PD WB off-ramp reopened to traffic on Friday, Sept. 9. No additional lane or ramp closures are expected throughout the week.
County G to Fitchrona Road
Crews have finished work on concrete pavement patching for the outside lanes along US 18/151, with inside pavement patching to continue through the week. Daytime HMA paving for the westbound outside lane is anticipated to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Concrete pavement replacement and traffic signal work on Hwy PB was expected to begin on Monday, Sept. 11. Along WIS 69, motorists should be aware of intermittent single lane closures as concrete pavement replacement takes place throughout the area.
Long-term single lane closures will continue along US 18/151. Single lane closures heading northbound and southbound between Whalen Road and County Hwy M were scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 11.
Motorists should note the following ramp closures through this portion of the project:
Hwy PB WB off-ramp will close for 21 consecutive calendar days beginning Monday, Sept. 18
Hwy PB WB on-ramp will close for 14 consecutive calendar days beginning Monday, Sept. 18
The on-ramp from Williamsburg Way to WB US 18/151 will remain closed until the middle of November