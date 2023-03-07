Construction to improve Hwy. 69 – which falls between County D in Belleville and Paoli in Dane County – resumed on Monday, March 6, according to a county news release.
Roadway improvements set for 2023 include the following:
Rehabilitating the existing pavement along 0.89 miles of Hwy. 69 between County D and Gehin Road in Belleville
Reconstructing Hwy. 69 from Gehin Road to County PB in Paoli
Realigning the roadway in spot locations, improving vertical curves and clear zones, new signing, pavement marking and guardrails
With construction on Hwy. 69, through traffic between Belleville and Paoli will be closed, the release states. A detour will be available through Hwy. 92, Hwy. 78 and US 18/151. Local residences and businesses will maintain access through the roadway from County PB in Paoli to Verona.
Currently, construction is scheduled for completion in October 2023. This timeline is based on favorable weather conditions and construction status, according to the release.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, check the Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 website or follow @WisDOTsouthwest on Twitter.