Around 170 local Vietnam War veterans and guests made an appearance at the American Legion Mason-Lindsay Post 385’s Welcome Home/Appreciation Picnic to honor lives lost and recognize Vietnam era veterans for their service on Sunday, June 25.
The event took place from 1-5 p.m. at the Wisconsin Brewing Company. Post 385 president Stan Hook said the weather held out for the event – with a few sprinkles around 4 p.m. – and that the picnic went “exceptionally well.”
“From the comments I heard, everyone had a good time and enjoyed talking to fellow Vietnam veterans,” he said.
The Verona Fire Department opened the program by presenting the American and POW/MIA flags. Robert DeBoux sang the National Anthem, while American Legion Third District Commander Jerry Hook conducted a POW/MIA ceremony to remember those that never returned home.
Fitchburg Hy-Vee catered the picnic itself, serving fried chicken, roast beef, potato salad, baked beans, roasted red potatoes, rolls and dessert for those in attendance.
Following the meal, veterans Charlotte Jerney and Denise Rohan spoke to guests. Jerney spoke briefly about the important role nurses played in Vietnam, while Rohan spoke of the heroes seated in front of her and how the Verona Press was highlighting many of their stories.
At this point, several Cooperstown Baseball Bats were presented to guests, including City of Verona Mayor Luke Diaz, City of Fitchburg Mayor Julia Arata-Fratta, Wisconsin Brewing Company president Paul Verdu and American Legion Post 385 along with its Auxiliary unit. Each veteran received a Vietnam commemorative lapel pin.
Other attendees of the picnic included Wisconsin Veterans Affairs Secretary-designee James Bond, Department of Wisconsin American Legion Commander Julie Muhle, Dane County Auxiliary president Noreen Schmidt, representatives for Badger Honor Flight, the Dane County Veterans Service Office and Dogs 2 Dogtags.
Five veterans in attendance received a Quilt of Valor. The Quilts of Valor Foundation works to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts. The recipients were Dorian Hermanson (USA), Ralph Stoikes (USA), Steve Rohan (USMC), Dan Strain (USN) and Mark Losenegger (USAF).
Hook said himself, along with committee members Denis Rohan, Mike Rohan, Charlotte Jerney, Chuck McCafferty, Sara Eustice, Ty Maiden and Allison Plumer that made this event possible, were overjoyed by the smiles they saw on everyone’s faces.
“It is so rewarding to see the mission of making these veterans feel appreciated,” Hook said. “I know there were a few in the crowd that didn’t want anything to do with anything dealing with Vietnam, but we were able to convince them to attend and I think they are glad they did. I think some lost a little bit of the bitterness they had about those years. If this event allowed just one veteran to toss a little of the weight of those years off their shoulders, then it was all worth it.”
“I hope they all realize how much we appreciate what they did for this country and how proud we are of them,” he added. “But more than anything, we want them to know they are not alone and that there is plenty of help available for those still carrying the burdens of Vietnam with them.”