Just The Facts

American Legion Post 385 and the Verona American Legion Veterans Foundation are on a mission to thank and honor all veterans and their families in the community.

“In this instance, we know that we were not able to identify (or) locate all the City of Fitchburg, City of Verona and Town of Verona Vietnam era veterans to include them in this event,” Hook said. “However, we would still like to learn who you are and thank you for your service. Each of those men and women who put on the uniform of our armed forces and defended this nation deserve nothing less than our thanks and gratitude. Join us in this noble mission to say, ‘Thank you for your service’ to every veteran.”