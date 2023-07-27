The Verona Lions Club is once again teaming up with social workers in the Verona Area School District to host a school supplies drive for the 2023-2024 school year.
From Monday, July 24 through Monday, Aug. 14, community members are invited to help “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies or cash donations that will help support students in the district. This program began in 2015 and has grown larger each year.
“The donated school supplies will make a difference in the lives of our local children and will give them the supplies they need to be successful in school,” Sarah Kruger, Lions Club project coordinator, said in a press release. “Whether you donate a single notebook or a backpack, your donation will make a difference. Anything that you can do today will help a child tomorrow.”
People can drop off supplies at the bus located in Sugar River United Methodist Church’s parking lot or with staff at Verona Vision Care. Lions Club members will also pick up school supplies from homes; those interested can call 608-845-6067 or 608-712-8897.
Cash donations are welcome and can be made online by visiting veronawilions.org/product/stuff-the-bus/21. Checks should be mailed to “Verona Lions Club c/o Steve Ciha, 456 Todd St., Verona, WI 53593.” All cash donations will be used to purchase backpacks and supplies.
A full list of school supplies needed for each school in the district can be found online at verona.k12.wi.us. Following the drive, all supplies will be taken to Verona Area High School. Parents requesting school supplies must register with the social worker at the school their child attends.
For more information, email verona.lions@gmail.com or call 608-845-6067.