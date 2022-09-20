Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Ozaukee, Milwaukee, northern Walworth, northern Rock, northwestern Racine, Waukesha, southeastern Dane, southern Washington, Jefferson and southeastern Dodge Counties through 345 PM CDT... At 248 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Germantown to near Dousman to near Oregon. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Milwaukee, eastern Madison, Waukesha, Janesville, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Muskego, Watertown, Mequon, South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Whitewater, Whitefish Bay, Greendale and Pewaukee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH