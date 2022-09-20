Items are being sought for the community closet housed at Sugar River United Methodist Church.
The 415 W. Verona Ave. church has a closet that is accessible for Verona Area School District social workers at any time. It was launched in 2017.
The closet has items such as warm winter clothing, personal hygiene kits, shampoo (including dry shampoo for people lacking access to water), conditioner, soap, deodorant, razors, hairbrushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products, and face cleansing wipes.
The closet also provides gift cards for gas and groceries.
Community members are asked to help support the closet, which in turn supports students in need. Interested individuals can donate any of the items listed above. New socks and underwear in any size or gender are also requested.
For gift cards, smaller denominations, such as $10, are preferred. Preferred businesses for the gift cards include Kwik Trip, Target, Walmart, and Woodman’s.
Normal, full-sized soaps are preferred over travel sizes, though both are welcomed as the latter is used for people in transitional housing.
Winter gear needed includes waterproof winter jackets, snow pants, winter boots, and waterproof winter mittens and winter gloves. Winter hats are not needed at this time.
Youth volunteers at Sugar River UMC help to package donated items into hygiene kits.
Families in need can talk to their school’s social workers to get items from the community closet.
Anyone interested in donating items or gift cards to the program can do so at the Sugar River UMC office between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, or they can bring it to any of the school offices in the district.