Joan Hanson, her husband Jim, along with their two daughters – Molly and Megan – moved to Verona in 1995.
During the next 17 years, Joan transitioned from a position as a dental hygienist to her dream job as a physical education teacher – inspiring every student she encountered with her love for sports.
In April 2012, Joan received a Crystal Apple Award from NBC15 for her accomplishments as an educator. That same month, she was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in August at only 50-years-old.
“My mom was an extraordinary person – just one of those people who everyone knew,” Molly Hanson told the Press. “I would say she built a network for us almost like knowing she maybe wasn’t going to be around forever, but she built it for us to get through without her.”
Though Joan’s life was cut short, the impact she left on those around her remains strong – and through the Joan Hanson Foundation, her family is making sure that legacy continues for years to come.
Established in 2014 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Joan Hanson Foundation (JHF) offers youth sport assistance in Madison and surrounding areas. The organization is committed to enhancing the character and health of economically disadvantaged children through the positive experience of sports.
Jim Hanson, who described Joan as his “better half,” said she always wanted to be a physical education teacher.
“She wanted to be a phy-ed teacher from the start, but her parents (were) like you need to go into something more marketable,” he said. “So, she became a dental hygienist and she exceeded at that. Eventually we met, we married and she got to a position where she could go back to school for (phy-ed).”
After becoming a teacher, it didn’t take long for Joan to receive recognition from the Crystal Apple Awards. Molly said at the time, her mom received the most nominations for a single person.
“We still have all the letters and the pictures and the notes and emails that people put together for her,” she said.
“She was surprised and she was almost kind of (mad) about it because she didn’t want the attention on her – she wanted the attention on the kids,” she added.
Jim recalled times when his wife would deliver Thanksgiving meals to families or bring students to opening night of the Wisconsin basketball season.
“She was really invested in these families that really needed it,” he said.
“She knew every single one of her students, she made a difference in every single one of their lives,” Molly said. “She was close to all my friends, all my sister’s friends – she just had a presence with anyone that we would come across and had this ability to make everyone feel like a better person by knowing her.”
The Joan Hanson Foundation
After losing their mom and wife, the Hanson family wanted to make something good out of the situation, Molly said.
A few years later, the Joan Hanson Foundation was established to support youth in the Madison area and ensure access to sports. The main fundraising event for the foundation is an annual golf outing.
On Friday, July 14, people gathered at the Edelweiss Country Club in New Glarus for the eighth annual Joan Hanson Golf Classic. Through donations and profits from past golf outings through now, the JHF has provided over $110,000 in grants to local sporting organizations.
“Our focus right away was to find organizations that are able to provide scholarships, grants – and to a community of people that are in need of those,” Molly said.
The JHF foundation has supported over 10 organizations through monetary donations, including Free Bikes 4 Kidz. This program collects old bicycles, fixes them and gives them to youth.
Molly and her sister Megan played soccer, basketball and swam growing up. Through those experiences, Molly said they quickly learned the value of sports that carries on from childhood to adulthood.
“It’s been cool to connect some of those dots of what we did and give back to organizations similar to those, and then also things like Free Bikes 4 Kidz that just provides accessibility to so many people,” she said.
Looking ahead, Molly – who currently serves as board president for the foundation – wants to find ways to refresh and be creative, while still getting involved in the community and supporting youth athletics.
“I’m just so incredibly proud that, one, we got it started – that was hard… and two, we’ve kept it going and we’ve been able to give back over $100,000,” she said. “I think that was a huge milestone.”
“What happened to us was not great, but it happens,” she added. “How can we make something good out of it and continue her legacy… I feel like we’ve been able to do that in a great way.”
For more information or to donate to the Joan Hanson Foundation, visit jhf4kids.org/joan-hanson-foundation.