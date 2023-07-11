Joan (McFarlane) Hanson spent her teaching career sharing lessons that went well beyond the classroom.
Over the years, Hanson taught at Cherokee Middle School, Thoreau Elementary, Chavez Elementary and Huegel Elementary schools. She inspired positive behaviors in children through physical fitness, earning Channel 15’s Crystal Apple Award as an outstanding educator in 2012.
That same year, Hanson lost a courageous battle with cancer at only 50 years old. Yet, her love for teaching children about the benefits of physical fitness lives on today through the Joan Hanson Foundation (JHF).
Established in 2014 as a nonprofit organization, JHF honors Hanson’s memory and empowers children in the Madison area to lead healthy and active lives through sports. The foundation is dedicated to helping financially disadvantaged children participate in organized sports – because no child should miss out on the positive influence of sports due to financial hardships, the website states.
Through donations and profits from an annual golf outing, JHF has provided over $110,000 in grants to sporting organizations including Free Bikes 4 Kidz, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Eagle Academy, Goodman Waves, Let Me Run, Madison 56ers and many more.
This year’s eighth annual JHF Golf Classic will take place on Friday, July 14 at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus. Registration and lunch will begin at noon with a start time of 1 p.m. Dinner and a silent auction will follow at 5:30 p.m.
Registration for the event costs $140 for an individual golfer and $560 for a group of four. This includes golf, lunch, a cart and a drink ticket.
New golfers are always welcome to participate in the JHF Golf Classic. For more information and to register, visit jhf4kids.org.