Verona American Legion Mason-Lindsay Post 385 commander Stan Hook has provided the following information for community veterans interested in joining the American Legion.
What is the difference between the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars?
“To become a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, (the) veteran (must have) either received a discharge of Honorable or General (under Honorable Conditions) or be currently serving and served in a combat zone, campaign or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters. This can be proven by any of the following: awarded an authorized campaign medal (i.e., Vietnam Service Medal), receipt of Hostile Fire Pay or Imminent Danger Pay or service in Korea for 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days.
The American Legion is comprised of veterans that either received a discharge of Honorable or General (under Honorable Conditions) or (are) currently serving, and served during a time of conflict, but not necessarily within a combat zone, campaign or expedition. A veteran that qualifies to be a Veterans of Foreign Wars member also qualifies to be an American Legion member. However, a veteran that qualifies to be an American Legion member doesn’t automatically qualify to become a Veterans of Foreign Wars member. Unfortunately, Verona no longer has a Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter – they closed their doors and turned in its charter some years ago due to the lack of members.”
What are the requirements to become a member of the American Legion?
“Veterans who served at least one day on active military duty during wartime and were honorably discharged or are still serving honorably. Dates of eligibility are April 6, 1917 through November 11, 1918; December 7, 1941 through present and Merchant Mariners who served from December 7, 1941 through December 31, 1946.”
How do I become a member of the American Legion?
“To become a member of the Verona American Legion Mason-Lindsay Post 385, contact Stan Hook at 608-279-9044 or stanhook@charter.net. You will need to provide a copy of our discharge papers (DD Form 214). Be sure to blackout your social security number if it is printed on the form.”
How can my spouse get involved?
“They can join the American Legion Mason-Lindsay Post 385 Auxiliary by contacting Jenni Syftestad at 608-845-7857 or syftes@chorus.net.
For more information about American Legion Mason-Lindsay Post 385, visit post385.org.