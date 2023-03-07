Throughout the month of March, community members can view artwork on display from Verona Area School District K-12 students at the Verona Area High School Gallery. An artist reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.
K-12 Art Gallery at VAHS
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
Our newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
Gymnastics: Verona/Edgewood’s Rachael Hauser named WHSGA Coach of the Year
-
Evers announces $3.8 billion infrastructure plan
-
Gymnastics: Verona/Edgewood wins first-ever state title, Annika Rufenacht repeats as all-around champ
-
Five VAHS students named National Merit Finalists
-
Hwy 69 construction project resumed March 6
Latest e-Edition
Weather
Currently in Oregon
36°
45° / 31°
9 PM
35°
10 PM
34°
11 PM
33°
12 AM
32°
1 AM
32°
Calendar
© Copyright 2023 Verona Press 156 N. Main St., Oregon, WI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.