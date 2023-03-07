Verona Area High School shows off artwork from all grade levels of the district
Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Throughout the month of March, community members can view artwork on display from Verona Area School District K-12 students at the Verona Area High School Gallery. An artist reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

Contact reporter Maddie Bergstrom at mbergstrom@wisconsinmediagroup.com

