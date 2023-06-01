Hometown Days 2019

From left, siblings Lily, 3, and Noah Kosoff, 5, ride around on a car carnival ride at the annual Hometown Days festival on Friday, May 31, 2019. 

 File photo by Kimberly Wethal

Are you ready to kick off the summer season and celebrate with the community you call home?

Verona’s Hometown Days – a tradition with over 50 years of history – will make a comeback the first weekend in June. 

People can expect a weekend full of food, entertainment, rides, games and fireworks – but most importantly, community building and memory making that can last a lifetime.

The 2023 Hometown Days Parade will take place at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 along Main Street and Verona Avenue. 

Carnival wristbands will be available to purchase for $25 throughout the weekend. Admission is free, except for the evening performances on Friday and Saturday. Animals are not permitted in the park. 

The festival will take place from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4 at the Hometown USA Festival Park, 111 Lincoln Street.

For more information, visit veronahometowndays.com. Schedule is subject to change.

Friday, June 2

5 p.m. – Food court opens

5-7 p.m. – Funny Faces Balloon Sculpting and Face Painting

5-8 p.m. – Havens Petting Farm and Pony Rides

5-9 p.m. – Knights of Columbus Strawberry Shortcakes

5-10 p.m. – Spin-the-Wheel and Wenzel Amazement’s Carnival

5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. – Beer Tent

5:30-6:15 p.m. – David Landau in the Kids Tent

5:30-8 p.m. – Live music with Birddog Blues Band at the Pellitteri Hometown Days Stage

6:30-7:15 p.m. – Mr. Magic Magic Show in the Kids Tent

8 p.m. to 12 a.m. – Live music with Road Trip. Cover is $5

9:30 p.m. – Epic Fireworks Show

Saturday, June 3

9 a.m. – Hometown Rumble Car Show

12 p.m. – Food Court opens

12-2 p.m. – Live music with Casey & Greg at the Pellitteri Hometown Days Stage

12-5 p.m. – Wenzel Amazement’s Carnival

12-8 p.m. – Spin-the-Wheel, Havens Petting Farm and Pony Rides

12-9 p.m. – Knights of Columbus Strawberry Shortcake

12 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. – Beer Tent

1-6 p.m. – Funny Faces Balloons and Face Painting

2-2:45 p.m. – David Landau in the Kids Tent.

2:30-5 p.m. – Live music with Derek Ramnarace Duo at the Pellitteri Hometown Days Stage

4-4:45 p.m. – Mr. Magic Magic Show in the Kids Tent

5:30-7:30 p.m. – Live music with Myles Talbott Dyad at the Pellitteri Hometown Days Stage

8 p.m. to 12 a.m. – Live music with Cherry Pie. Cover is $5

Sunday, June 4

11:15 a.m. – Kid’s Fun Run registration, Sugar River UMC

11:40 a.m. – Kid’s Fun Run, Parade Route

12 p.m. – Verona Hometown Days Parade

12-3 p.m. – Spin-the-Wheel

12-5 p.m. – Food Court, Beer Tent, Havens Petting Farm and Pony Rides, Wenzel Amazement’s Carnival

1-4 p.m. – Funny Faces Balloons and Face Painting

1-5 p.m. – Live music with The Jimmys

2 p.m. – David Landau in the Kids Tent

3 p.m. – Mr. Magic Magic Show in the Kids Tent

4 p.m. – Spin-the-Wheel Drawing

Contact reporter Maddie Bergstrom at mbergstrom@wisconsinmediagroup.com

