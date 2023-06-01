Are you ready to kick off the summer season and celebrate with the community you call home?
Verona’s Hometown Days – a tradition with over 50 years of history – will make a comeback the first weekend in June.
People can expect a weekend full of food, entertainment, rides, games and fireworks – but most importantly, community building and memory making that can last a lifetime.
The 2023 Hometown Days Parade will take place at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 along Main Street and Verona Avenue.
Carnival wristbands will be available to purchase for $25 throughout the weekend. Admission is free, except for the evening performances on Friday and Saturday. Animals are not permitted in the park.
The festival will take place from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4 at the Hometown USA Festival Park, 111 Lincoln Street.
For more information, visit veronahometowndays.com. Schedule is subject to change.
Friday, June 2
5 p.m. – Food court opens
5-7 p.m. – Funny Faces Balloon Sculpting and Face Painting
5-8 p.m. – Havens Petting Farm and Pony Rides
5-9 p.m. – Knights of Columbus Strawberry Shortcakes
5-10 p.m. – Spin-the-Wheel and Wenzel Amazement’s Carnival
5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. – Beer Tent
5:30-6:15 p.m. – David Landau in the Kids Tent
5:30-8 p.m. – Live music with Birddog Blues Band at the Pellitteri Hometown Days Stage
6:30-7:15 p.m. – Mr. Magic Magic Show in the Kids Tent
8 p.m. to 12 a.m. – Live music with Road Trip. Cover is $5
9:30 p.m. – Epic Fireworks Show
Saturday, June 3
9 a.m. – Hometown Rumble Car Show
12 p.m. – Food Court opens
12-2 p.m. – Live music with Casey & Greg at the Pellitteri Hometown Days Stage
12-5 p.m. – Wenzel Amazement’s Carnival
12-8 p.m. – Spin-the-Wheel, Havens Petting Farm and Pony Rides
12-9 p.m. – Knights of Columbus Strawberry Shortcake
12 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. – Beer Tent
1-6 p.m. – Funny Faces Balloons and Face Painting
2-2:45 p.m. – David Landau in the Kids Tent.
2:30-5 p.m. – Live music with Derek Ramnarace Duo at the Pellitteri Hometown Days Stage
4-4:45 p.m. – Mr. Magic Magic Show in the Kids Tent
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Live music with Myles Talbott Dyad at the Pellitteri Hometown Days Stage
8 p.m. to 12 a.m. – Live music with Cherry Pie. Cover is $5
Sunday, June 4
11:15 a.m. – Kid’s Fun Run registration, Sugar River UMC
11:40 a.m. – Kid’s Fun Run, Parade Route
12 p.m. – Verona Hometown Days Parade
12-3 p.m. – Spin-the-Wheel
12-5 p.m. – Food Court, Beer Tent, Havens Petting Farm and Pony Rides, Wenzel Amazement’s Carnival
1-4 p.m. – Funny Faces Balloons and Face Painting
1-5 p.m. – Live music with The Jimmys
2 p.m. – David Landau in the Kids Tent
3 p.m. – Mr. Magic Magic Show in the Kids Tent
4 p.m. – Spin-the-Wheel Drawing