Ripon College
Photo submitted

Verona student Brendan Kile was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Ripon College. To qualify, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete a minimum of 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.

Contact reporter Maddie Bergstrom at mbergstrom@wisconsinmediagroup.com

Tags

Recommended for you