Verona’s Kyndee Kitchen was among the 1,240 students to make the Dean’s List at Utah Tech University for the spring 2023 semester.
To earn this honor, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.89 and complete a minimum of 15 credits.
Verona’s Kyndee Kitchen was among the 1,240 students to make the Dean’s List at Utah Tech University for the spring 2023 semester.
To earn this honor, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.89 and complete a minimum of 15 credits.
Contact reporter Maddie Bergstrom at mbergstrom@wisconsinmediagroup.com
Our newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Oregon