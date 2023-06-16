Utah Tech
Photo submitted

Verona’s Kyndee Kitchen was among the 1,240 students to make the Dean’s List at Utah Tech University for the spring 2023 semester. 

To earn this honor, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.89 and complete a minimum of 15 credits.

 

