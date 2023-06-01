In 2022, Verona’s Klinke Cleaners became one of the first three locations to implement 24/7 services – a choice that proved successful, informing the business’s recent decision to expand its around the clock operations at all locations in Wisconsin.
A technology unlike any other in the state, “Klinke 24/7” provides self-service cleaning through an automated kiosk system, a company press release states.
Owner Steve Klinke said in the release that this process is what consumers want – service that is easy and fast.
“It frees our customers to tackle this errand on their schedule rather than be dictated by set hours,” he said. “They have access to their clothes whenever they want.”
Not only customers benefit from the automation, but employees too from schedules designed to provide a better work and life balance, Klinke said in the release.
With historically low unemployment rates in Wisconsin, he said it can be difficult to recruit and retain good people. Utilizing technology, however, provides flexibility during the hours employees prefer not to work.
“If an employee has an emergency or needs to leave, the 24/7 system can continue to help our customers,” he said. “You can’t do that in any other retail environment.”
Klinke said the company is evaluating options that could establish the “perfect” work schedule for the team – no nights or weekends.
According to the release, the Klinke family business dates to 1933 when Steve Klinke’s grandfather, Maurice, launched a chicken hatchery in Monona. The business later pivoted operations to laundry and dry cleaning.
Ninety years later, the company continues to evolve with changing times, the release states.
“We are all busy today,” Klinke said. “Our smartphones are the remote control of our lives. We schedule, book and structure our lives on our devices to suit our demands. Businesses must be flexible to service consumer needs when the time is open for them. This 24/7 service does just that.”